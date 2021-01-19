Centre Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 211,190 shares during the quarter. The AES comprises approximately 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 268,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,526. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

