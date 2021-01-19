Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 89,720 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 543,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 334,759 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE XEC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

