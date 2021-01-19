Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 124,380 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,380 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 239,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.