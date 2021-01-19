Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 300,320 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300,320 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

NYSE OLN traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. 32,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,605. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

