Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 40,410 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,410 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

