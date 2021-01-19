Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 7,710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.52. 153,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

