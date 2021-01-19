Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPYYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Centrica stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

