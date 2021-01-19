CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.22 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. CertiK has a total market cap of $28.22 million and $2.98 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00250451 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.91 or 0.97118078 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,875,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,308,177 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.