Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 738,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 99,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

