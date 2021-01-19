Chiliz Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $122.93 million and $79.94 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,432,628,749 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

