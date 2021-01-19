Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,355.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,405.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,363.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,263.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.