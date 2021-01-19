Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.35.

CMG traded up $24.56 on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,363.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,263.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,453.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

