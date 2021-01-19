Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $39.71. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 529 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.