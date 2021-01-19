Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.62

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.62 and traded as high as $39.71. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 529 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.
