Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.26% of Church & Dwight worth $55,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after buying an additional 228,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. 1,396,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,438. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

