Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,440. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $664.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.