Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.20

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 2056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

