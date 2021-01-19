Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Cintas has raised its dividend by 116.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years.

CTAS traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.82. 23,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

