CIT Group (CIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

