Citadel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $19,385.84 and $17.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Citadel has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

