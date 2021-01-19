Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.14 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total value of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

