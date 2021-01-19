Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.