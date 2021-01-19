Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $791.44 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of CTXS opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

