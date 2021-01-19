Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.30 price target on the mining company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934,934. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

