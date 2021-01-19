Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) Insider Steve Parkin Sells 11,000,000 Shares

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG) insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Shares of CLG opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £579.96 million and a PE ratio of 30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.18. Clipper Logistics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

