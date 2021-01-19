Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. 3,125,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,321. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

