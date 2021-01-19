Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.63

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $21.80. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 82,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 585,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

