CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $425,052.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $425,052.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

