CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.07 million and $476.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.