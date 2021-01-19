CoinUs Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,647.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007212 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007125 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000212 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 148% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars.

