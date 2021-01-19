Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. 185,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

