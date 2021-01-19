Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 1,267,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

