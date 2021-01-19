Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,922,285 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.