Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 37,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,000. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

