Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Critical Contrast

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.04 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.52 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $48.89 billion 0.94 $1.95 billion $1.00 6.71

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.93% 5.48% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to individuals and small-sized companies. The International Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, Internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.