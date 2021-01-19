Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Given a €121.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EPA ML opened at €108.95 ($128.18) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.89.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

