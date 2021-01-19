Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.96

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $14.60. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 263,123 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

