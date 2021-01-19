Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.17. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 16,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$410.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590 in the last 90 days.

About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

