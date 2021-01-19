Conceal (CCX) Market Capitalization Tops $486,770.77

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $486,770.77 and approximately $26,922.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,623.74 or 1.00027748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00348212 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00598601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00150367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00028177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,325,311 coins and its circulating supply is 9,443,502 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

