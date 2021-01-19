Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

CXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

