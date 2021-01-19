Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.39

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.39 and traded as high as $106.40. Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 30,671 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.03 million and a P/E ratio of 27.63.

In related news, insider J B. Annear purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

