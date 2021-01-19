Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. 44,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

