Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,525,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

