Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

