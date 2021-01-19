Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Convatec Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Convatec Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Convatec Group has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

