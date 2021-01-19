Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a PE ratio of -138.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.