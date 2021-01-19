Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.89

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 11910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.