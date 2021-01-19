Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 2.1%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) (CVE:CGP) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.02. Approximately 9,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 19,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$180.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.