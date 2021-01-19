Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $676,572.84 and $756.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Token Profile

Cosmo Coin is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.