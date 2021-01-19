Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$89.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.

Get Covivio alerts:

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.