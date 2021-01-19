Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GSEFF remained flat at $$89.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87.
About Covivio
Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.