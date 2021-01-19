CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $53,983.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $53,983.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00350610 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00028289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003943 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.01418490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CPChain

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars.

